Tuki to contest MP election on Congress ticket

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Former chief minister and sitting Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki will contest the Lok Sabha election for the Arunachal West constituency on a Congress ticket.

He informed mediapersons about his decision upon his arrival here from New Delhi on Thursday.

Tuki had recently attended the Congress Working Committee meeting and also the meeting of the party’s central election committee in the national capital, during which the party’s manifesto was discussed in detail.

“If the Congress comes to power this time, we will prepare schemes and policies for the betterment and welfare of the common people,” Tuki said.

He said that if the Congress forms the government, “it will give justice to the farmers of the state as well as the country by providing minimum support price.”

“A policy will also be prepared for the income produced through farmlands, be it through import and export, for the benefit of the farmers,” he said, adding that the Congress would also ensure declaring GST-free farmlands, so that tax can be saved.

He further informed that there would be 50 percent reservation for women in central government jobs under the Congress government, and that the salaries of ASHAs and anganwadi workers would be doubled.

“If our party comes to power, we will grant forest rights to all the scheduled tribes under the theme ‘Your land, your rights’,” he said.

Slamming the BJP for “not implementing recruitment for 30 lakh jobs,” he gave assurance that the Congress, if it comes to power at the Centre, “will regenerate all the 30 lakh jobs for the youths.”

“Our government will keep a total fund of Rs 50,000 crore for all the unemployed youths for startups and put in place a strict law to end the paper leak issue,” he said.

Besides ensuring implementation of the right to health, “including free essential medical treatment,” the Congress would enhance the minimum wage of Rs 200 per day to Rs 400 per day under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural employment Guarantee Act,” Tuki said.

He expressed gratitude to the AICC for nominating 34 names for the assembly elections in Arunachal, and urged all the Congress workers and leaders to “fight in both the assembly and the parliamentary elections.”

Meanwhile, APCC vice president Bosiram Siram is expected to fight from the Arunachal West constituency.