Cong announces first list of 34 candidates for assembly polls

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The Congress on Thursday announced the first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Arunachal, scheduled for 19 April.

Among the candidates are three former ministers and three women nominees, with the majority being first-time contenders.

Among the prominent figures listed are former ministers Kumar Waii, Takam Pario, and Tanga Byaling.

The three women debutants are Gollo Yapung Tana from Pakke-Kessang constituency, Jermai Krong (Tezu) and Marina Kenglang, who will contest from Changlang North constituency.

Some of the other first-timers are Sanhey Phutsok from Mukto constituency, represented by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Kompu Dolo (Chayang Tajo), Tame Gyadi (Seppa East), Nabam Tado (Doimukh), Rughu Tado (Tali), Reri Kirbe Dulom (Daporijo), Yomkar Riba (Basar), Tallng Yaying (Rumgong), Takku Jerang (Panging), Bimar Dabi (Nari-Koyu), and Okom Yosung (Pasighat East).

The remaining debutants are Tapyam Pada (Pasighat West), Karo Tayeng (Mebo), Losi Lego (Mariyang-Geku), Eri Tayu (Anini), Tobin Lego (Dambuk), Chenge Mitapo (Roing), Bafutso Krong (Hayuliang), Bayamso Kri (Chowkham), Shotika Hopak (Namsai), Tama Tamar Tara (Lekang), Khimshom Mossang (Nampong), Timpu Ngemu (Changlang South), Tangse Tekwa (Khonsa West), Sompha Wangsa (Kanubari), and Holai Wangsa from Pongchou-Wakka constituency.

Yumlam Achung, who unsuccessfully contested from the vital Itanagar constituency in 2019, is contesting for the second time, along with Chatu Longri from Miao constituency.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress contested in 46 constituencies out of the total 60, but could manage to win in only four.

The party recently received a major setback when three of its sitting MLAs – CLP leader Lombo Tayeng (Mebo), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West) and Wangliln Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani) – switched allegiance to the BJP ahead of the poll announcement.

Assembly and general elections will be held simultaneously in the state on 19 April. (PTI)