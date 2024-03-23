3rd NE Games: Arunachal win 16 medals on penultimate day

CHUMOUKEDIMA, 22 Mar: Boxers Taw Pakba and Taba Tali lived upto the expectation and won a gold medal each on the penultimate day of the third North East Games here in Nagaland on Friday.

While Pakba won his medal in the men’s 67 kg category, Taba won in the men’s 48 kg category, Chef De Mission Tagru Magong informed.

However, Goruk Pordung [57 kg], Rikam Lapung (60 kg) and Huri John (54 kg) settled for the silver medals after losing their respective final matches.

Shuttler Nikhil Chetry won the gold medal in the men’s singles event, defeating Sailo of Mizoram 21-18, 24-22 in the final.

Pinky Karki and Taring Yania defeated Lalrinhui and Zothansangi of Mizoram in the finals 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 and clinched the gold medal in the women’s doubles.

The state’s women’s archery team, composed of Ringu Meki, Nabam Mach, Bangia Lali and Nang Khemawati Manang, won a gold medal in the Indian round team event.

Ringu Meki and Hunwang Khimhun won a bronze medal in the Indian round mixed team event.

In taekwondo, Anikey Misu won a silver medal in the men’s below 58 kg category, while Lisa Belai (-43 kg) and Nyalin Basar (-49 kg) won a bronze medal each in taekwondo.

In lawn tennis, Topsy Kamchi and Nani Monia won a bronze medal in women’s doubles. Kamchi and Monia also won a bronze medal each in the individual event.

In wrestling, Dada Riba won a silver medal in the men’s freestyle 65 kg category.

In football, Arunachal lost 0-2 to Mizoram in the semifinal on Friday. They will play against Nagaland in the third place decider on Saturday.

With Friday’s 16 medals, Arunachal’s medal count rose to 47 (G-8, Sil-11, Br-28).