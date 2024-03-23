Khandu files papers for Mukto assembly seat

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday filed his nomination for the 19 April assembly polls.

He will contest from Mukto constituency in Tawang district as a BJP nominee.

The chief minister filed his papers at the additional deputy commissioner’s (ADC) office in Jang in the district, in the presence of his supporters and cabinet colleagues.

“A special day as I filed my nomination paper as a candidate for 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency. I am humbled by the overwhelming support and encouragement from all corners,” Khandu posted on X.

Interacting with the people there, Khandu assured

his commitment for all-round development of his constituency and the state as a whole.

“I am committed to working tirelessly for the welfare and progress of every citizen, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met. Gratitude for your trust and support,” he said in another post.

Arunachal will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the first phase on 19 April next.

The state has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly. The term of the present assembly ends on 2 June. (PTI)