Training prog on plant health

NAMSAI, 22 Mar: Thirty-two farmers and farmwomen participated in a training programme on ‘Plant health clinic’, organised by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Krishnapur village on Friday.

During the programme, the KVK’s plant protection specialist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora explained the different uses of biopesticides in agriculture and horticulture crops.

She emphasised on “application of recommended doses of biopesticides to various diseases and insect pests in crops.”

Biopesticides like neem cake, neem oil, Trichoderma viride and Pseudomonas fluorescens were later distributed among the farmers.