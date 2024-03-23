NERIST inks MoU with IIT Guwahati

NIRJULI, 22 Mar: The North East Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Guwahati (Assam) on Thursday, under which the IIT will provide support to the NERIST for starting new bachelors, masters and doctoral programmes, besides technical support in setting up a centre of excellence for skills development, and an incubation centre at the NERIST.

The MoU was signed by IIT Guwahati Officiating Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja and NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S.

“The IIT Guwahati will also provide support to the NERIST scholars in conducting specialised testing facilities under collaborative research programmes,” the NERIST informed in a release, adding that “the MoU also proposes to provide summer internship opportunities to NERIST students for a period of two to eight weeks.”

“These apart, the NERIST and the IIT Guwahati agreed to have a faculty exchange programme for research and teaching activities on mutually agreeable terms for capacity enhancement,” it said.