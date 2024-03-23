RGU conducts ICAESD-2024

RONO HILLS, 22 Mar: The agricultural sciences faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Itanagar-based regional office (RO) of the NABARD and West Bengal-based Society for Conservation of Natural Resources, organised a two-day ‘International conference on agriculture, environment, and sustainable development-2024’ (ICAESD-2024), with the theme ‘Climate change and biodiversity’, at RGU on 20 and 21 March.

Participants from different parts of India and abroad, including research scholars, policymakers and scientists, attended the international conference in the blended mode and shared their research works in different technical sessions. There were about 73 oral and 19 poster presentations during the conference.

During the inaugural session, Uttar Pradesh-based CSAUA&T Vice Chancellor Prof AK Singh highlighted “the prospects and challenges of agriculture and horticulture to meet the goals of sustainable development.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on agricultural science “being deep-rooted in Indian culture from ancient times,” and encouraged the students and faculty members to “work tirelessly in the pursuit of scientific knowledge and wisdom to harness the indigenous technologies to achieve the goals for the sustainable development.”

NABARD RO General Manager Damodar Mishra spoke on the data about the climate change and “various aspects to tackle the constraint of climate change,” the university informed in a release.

RGU Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang spoke on “the importance and conservation of indigenous technologies for sustainable development,” the release informed.

The main focus of ICAESD-2024 was to create an environment conducive to the development of indigenous technologies and innovations, and to achieve the sustainable development goals through research and development interventions, it said.