With BJP ticket cancelled, Tayang joins PPA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Badang Tayang, whose BJP ticket was cancelled and issued to Dr Mohesh Chai, resigned from the BJP on Friday.

Tayang has joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), and is expected to fight the election on a PPA ticket.

He had been named as the BJP’s official candidate in the list issued by the party However, later the party decided to replace him with former minister Dr Chai.

Tayang joined the PPA in the presence of party president Kahfa Bengia. He had joined the BJP in 2014 and had served in various capacities, including as district president of Lohit, and also as in-charge of other districts.

Talking to the media, he expressed sadness over the party’s decision to deny him the ticket after issuing him the ticket.

“I feel humiliated. I had served the party with utmost sincerity and joined the BJP when it was struggling in Lohit district. For a simple grassroots worker like me, it was a dream-come-true when the party issued the ticket to me. But sadly, for whatever reason, they snatched my ticket at the last moment,” said Tayang.

He claimed that the central and the state committees had recommended his name and accordingly, he had been given the ticket. “I am sad but not angry. I gave everything to the BJP. At this moment I cannot back off and have to respect the sentiment and wishes of my supporters and those who have faith in me,” said Tayang.