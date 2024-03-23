Will regain APPSC’s lost glory: Chairman

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa on Thursday said that “it will be our mission to regain the commission’s lost glory.”

Interacting with mediapersons, Prof Lingfa presented a brief on the preparations for the upcoming APPSC exams, two years after the paper leak scam surfaced.

“Our motto would be to make this commission the best in India,” Prof Lingfa said. He informed that the commission has prepared a tentative exam calendar, and that “the notification dates will likely be presented in April.”

On the exams pending for

two years, he said, “We are working on it, and once our standard operating procedure (SOP) is finalised, we will conduct the exams for the vacant posts in a free and fair manner.”

The chairman informed that the draft SOP has been submitted to the state government, “and multiple sittings have been conducted for its final operationalisation.”

“We have uploaded a suggestion box in the APPSC website, inviting suggestions from the aspirants and the public, to incorporate them into the new SOP,” he said.

“Apart from this,” the chairman said, “we have constituted an expert committee comprising former UPSC and APCS members, the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee members, and others, in order to form a strong SOP to conduct free and fair exams.”

Stating that examinations will be conducted soon, Prof Lingfa advised the aspirants to be prepared.

“Our commitment is zero error, foolproof transparency, and use of technological solutions,” he added.