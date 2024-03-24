Awareness prog on menstrual health

PAPU NALLAH, 23 Mar: Group-3, 4th semester student-trainees of Itanagar-based Donyi-Polo BEd College organised an awareness programme on menstrual health and hygiene at Puroik Colony here on Saturday as part of their “teacher training programme,” the college informed in a release.

The student-trainees, along with head of department Niktar Aku and nurse Oyir Koyu, apprised the residents of the significance of menstrual care and hygiene, and provided sanitary pads to the women of the colony, it said.