DEO asks poll functionaries to be unbiased

KOLORIANG, 23 Mar: Kurung Kumey District Election Officer (DEO) Vishakha Yadav urged all the election functionaries to be unbiased towards any candidate or political party to ensure peaceful elections.

Yadav was interacting with the administrative officers, election officials and various election-related teams after taking charge as the Kurung Kumey DC on Thursday.

Taking stock of the election preparedness, she highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the sector police officers, the flying squad, the video surveillance team, the video viewing team, etc. (DIPRO)