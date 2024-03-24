Clothes, essential items donated to DNLH

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Clothes and essential items were donated to the Deepak Nabam Living Home (DNLH) here on Saturday during an outdoor educational visit for students organised by the All Tirap- Changlang-Namsai-Longding Students’ Union of Itanagar (ATCNLSUI).

The items were collected from the people of the four districts

residing in the capital region.

The students interacted with the residents and met DNLH chairman Deepak Nabam, who briefed them on the status of the home and its residents.

DNGC Itanagar guest assistant professor Chalak Lowang and ATCNLSUI president Taichat Wangpan were also present.