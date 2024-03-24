Nlg police recover more stolen articles

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Mar: Following further investigation in the case related to the arrest of three burglars on 17 March and recovery of stolen articles from their possession, the Naharlagun police said that they recovered “additional highly valuable stolen articles, worth lakhs of rupees,” on Saturday.

A police team had recovered 10 stolen LPG cylinders, gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, a laptop, a mobile handset, and a TV from the possession of the three burglars on 17 March.

The arrested burglars – Maru Takam, Rikam Nabam Hina, and Sagar Sarkar – led the police to various locations

in Naharlagun where they had stashed more stolen articles.

“The recovered articles include four laptops, eight LPG cylinders, 16 local ornaments, one sangmei, two sangpung, two taduk, two pusn, one pubuk, and gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees,” the police informed.