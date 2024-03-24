APUWJ unit discusses conduct of mediapersons during polls

NAMSAI, 23 Mar: The Namsai district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), in collaboration with the district administration, held a meeting here on Friday to discuss reporting and conduct of mediapersons and media houses of the district during the upcoming elections.

Namsai APUWJ Joint Secretary Indrajit Tingwa, who chaired the meeting, asked the members present to be “cautious while reporting, especially about contentious issues, and keep yourselves abreast of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines.”

Namsai DIPRO (i/c) Hage Nari presented a brief on the ECI guidelines and the media certification & monitoring committee, focusing

on paid news and political advertisements. She also explained the dos and don’ts as per the ECI guidelines, and assured to provide further updates and information “if and when it is received from the ECI or the district administration from time to time.”

The members present noted that mediapersons/reporters often come to the area and provide biased or one-sided information, without verifying the facts, and termed it “a very worrying trend and not desirable and healthy for the media to flourish.”

Representatives from Arunachal Today, Divinity Jagran, Capital News, The Valley Press, The Broadcasting House, and Lekang News 24×7 attended the meeting.