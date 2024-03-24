Neighbourhood youth parliaments organised

PASIGHAT/DEOMALI, 23 Mar: The Pasighat unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a ‘neighbourhood youth parliament’ at the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) here in East Siang district on Friday.

“The programme was aimed at creating an institutional platform at various levels, where youths can articulate their views on various issues and draw the attention of the local administration to issues and concerns affecting their lives by providing them with firsthand exposure to engaging in dialogue with fellow youths within the framework of parliamentary procedures through a mock parliament programme,” the NYK informed in a release.

DIET Principal Tapang Taki, who was invited as a guest, encouraged the youths to be “actively involved in this kind of programme to develop leadership qualities and realise your full potential to contribute to the nation-building process.”

The NYK’s district youth officer spoke on the benefit of registering on the MYBharat portal, and urged the participants to be “peer advocates to support our local products by following the motto of our government, ie, ‘Vocal for Local’.”

All the participants at the mock drill were in the traditional attire.

A mock parliament on drug abuse was also conducted.

“After the conclusion of the mock parliament, an interactive quiz was conducted for the audience with a small token gift, and the participants were felicitated with certificates,” the release said.

In Tirap, the district NYK unit organised a neighbourhood parliament at Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College (WRGC) in Deomali, in collaboration with the college’s political science department.

Eleven speakers from various departments of the college took part in discussions on local and state issues, representing both ruling and opposition viewpoints.

Esha Kumari Sah from the English department won the first prize, and Mejet Mema from the political science department bagged the second prize.

Political science guest faculty member Teja Raji emphasised on the significance of women’s empowerment in the field of politics.

WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng, NSS Programme Officer Ngamwang Lowang, Political Science HoD Taiwang Wangsa, and Longche Atoa Savio and Teja Raji from the political science department also spoke. (With DIPRO input)