DBC students visit NDRF camp

JOLLANG, 23 Mar: Bachelor of Social Work students of Don Bosco College (DBC) here, accompanied by faculty members Dr Dominic Leo and Telesphore Topno, visited the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) camp in Doimukh on Saturday.

“The visit was aimed at providing the students with practical insights into disaster management and response strategies employed by the NDRF. The itinerary encompassed a diverse range of activities, including interactive sessions, demonstrations, and a campus tour,” the college informed in a release.

During the programme, NDRF Assistant Commandant Ramkaran Swami apprised the students of the role that the NDRF plays in mitigating natural and manmade disasters.

NDRF soldier Tapan Borah demonstrated the various intervention strategies employed by the NDRF personnel.

The students also toured the NDRF campus, it said.