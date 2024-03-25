Congress candidate withdraws from race

ANINI, 24 Mar: Anini assembly constituency MLA contestant Eri Tayu announced his resignation from the state Congress party, and withdrew his name from the selected candidates’ list on Sunday.

Tayu, in a letter to the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and the Dibang Valley district Congress unit, cited personal reasons for his action.

“Due to personal reasons requiring my full attention, I find myself unable to fulfill my role for the party with the dedication and commitment it deserves. I believe it is in the best interest of the party and my responsibilities that I withdraw myself from all duties. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunities I had been entrusted with during my tenure in the party and have consistently endeavoured to provide my best service for the welfare of the party,” Tayu wrote in the letter.

Tayu will be contesting as an independent candidate.