Micro-observers briefed on their role

YUPIA, 24 Mar: ‘PD-cum-nodal officer to observer’, Bengia Yakar on Saturday urged the micro-observers to “observe the election process at the polling stations and report any irregularities or violations of the model code of conduct.”

Addressing the participants during a briefing for micro-observers for the upcoming elections in Papum Pare district, Yakar said that “micro-observers play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity and transparency of elections.”

She explained the role of the micro-observers, and stressed on “the importance of on-time reporting to the general observer on polling day.”

Training cell nodal officer Dr Dana Unna spoke on the vulnerabilities, critical polling stations, and the implementation of advanced technology, like webcasting, at key polling stations. (DIPRO)