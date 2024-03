ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival, and expressed hope that the ‘festival of colours’ would usher in “new hope for a brighter future for all.”

People of all folds participate in this joyous and colourful festival, which strengthens the secular fabric of the nation, he said.

“May this year’s Holi bring warmth and reinforce our social bonding,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)