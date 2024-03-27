Over Rs 41 lakhs, IMFL, arms seized

YUPIA, 26 Mar: A total of Rs 41,74,000 in cash, in addition to IMFL, arms, and other items have been seized by the flying surveillance teams (FST) and the static surveillance teams (SST) of Papum Pare district since the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

The FSTs and SSTs of the district cover three constituencies – Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee – and have been conducting rigorous checking to monitor transportation of cash and goods intended to lure voters.

Integrated checkpoints, manned by police personnel and officials of the tax & excise, forests, and mining departments have been set up at vital places to ensure improved coordination, reduce delays for commuters, and improve data sharing regarding such illegal activities.

District Election Officer Jiken Bomjen has requested owners of the arms licences to deposit the licences at the nearest police station by the end of this week, adding that “failing to do so will lead to cancellation of licence.”

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the FSTs, SSTs and the police personnel on duty. (DIPRO)