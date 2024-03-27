Application deadline for CUET-UG extended

NEW DELHI, 26 Mar: The application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till 31 March, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the deadline was till 11 pm on Tuesday.

“The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 pm on 31 March, 2024, based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders,” he said.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 31 May.

The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.

A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape. (PTI)