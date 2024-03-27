Rijiju, Tuki file nominations for Arunachal West LS seat

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

Rijiju filed his papers in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, election officials said.

The earth sciences minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLAs Kento Jini and Nyamar Karbak.

Former chief minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki also filed his nomination for the Arunachal West seat.

Besides the two big players, Ruhi Tagung, Bimpak Siga and Toko Sheetal also filed their nominations for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

Arunachal will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the first phase on 19 April. The state has two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies.

“I appeal to the people to participate in the electoral process peacefully,” Rijiju told reporters after filing his nomination.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on 2 June, and for the Lok Sabha elections on 4 June. (PTI, with DIPRO input)