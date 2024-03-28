APUWJ E/Siang unit, DA hold meeting on conduct of mediapersons during polls

PASIGHAT, Mar 27: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, Pasighat, East Siang district unit in collaboration with East Siang district administration held a media coordination meeting at DC conference hall on Monday last, to discuss on reporting and conduct of mediapersons and media houses of the district vis-as-vis MCC and MCMC.

The coordination meeting was chaired by ADC (HQ)-cum- ARO Tatling Pertin and was attended by DIPRO Deepali Dodum, APRO HK Roy, AIR dy. director (programme) Iddong Pertin besides APUWJ Pasighat unit, jt. secretary Maksam Tayeng and several other media persons from Pasighat News, Siang Voice, Eastern Post, Arun Bhoomi, Hills News, Arunachal Express, Adi News Live based in the district.

ADC-cum-ARO Pertin briefed the media persons on various guidelines and rules on paid news and political advertisements as per the media certification & monitoring committee in connection with the ensuing simultaneous state assembly and parliamentary election on April 19th next.

As a member secretary of MCMC, Deepali Dodum and HK Roy also suggested the mediapersons to be careful on reporting sensitive and other controversial issues while also explaining the do’s and don’ts as per the ECI guidelines, and assured to provide further updates and information if and when it is received from the ECI.

APUWJ East Siang unit jt. secretary Maksam Tayeng asked the mediapersons to be cautious while reporting especially, about contentious issues, and keep themselves abreast of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines and MCC.

Mingkeng Osik from Eastern Post, Ipak Diyum from Siang Voice and others also spoke on the occasion.