GO, PO review election preparedness in P/Pare, L/Subansiri

YUPIA, 27 Mar: General Observer Amit Dhaka and Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathy for Papum Pare district reviewed the election preparedness with the SPs and election nodal officers of the district at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Dhaka, who is also the GO for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, called for concerted efforts from all the officers assigned elections duties to work in tandem to ensure free and fair elections.

Terming Itanagar “as the focal point for out-flux of freebies to lure the voters,” GO called for intensive checking by the SSTs and FSTs.

He also took stock of the voter registration updates, manpower and EVM randomizations process and called for absolute care to avoid any procedural lapses.

Prakash, who is also the observer for ten more districts, urged all to implement the Model Code Conduct (MCC) in letter and spirit.

Informing about ECI cVigil app, which can be used to register complaints on MCC violation on real-time, he further urged all the officers to disseminate the information to all.

Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen briefed about the election related activities and the district’s preparedness for peaceful elections.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, ICR SP Rohit Rajbir and Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo presented the election preparedness of their department.

They briefed about the communication plan, vulnerability mapping, deployment of SSTs and FSTs, arms license deposition, manpower deployment for all the three assembly constituencies under Papum Pare district.

Gusar also spoke about the establishment of integrated check gates at Kimin, Hollongi and Gumto, which shares borders with neighbouring Assam, to intensify cross border influx of cash and freebies.

“We have had series of meetings with the Assam counterpart to ensure peaceful elections,” Gusar said, adding that the “Assam counterpart has assured full cooperation.”

Both the observers along with the SPs, EAC (Election) visited the strong room at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.

Nodal officers and other election functionaries attended the meeting.

GO for adherence to electoral guidelines

DAPORIJO: Election General Observer (GO) Vishai Gupta on Wednesday stressed the need for strict adherence to electoral guidelines and protocols to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.

Addressing a consultative meeting at the circuit house here in Upper Subansiri district, Gupta gave emphasis on proactive measures to “prevent any untoward incidents and to address any potential challenges that may arise during the electoral proceedings.”

He underscored the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates and voters.

District Electoral Officer (DEO) Talo Potom provided insights into the logistical preparations “to facilitate seamless voting procedures.”

During the meeting, collaborative efforts were also discussed to effectively monitor expenditure and curb any instances of malpractice or violation of electoral expenditure regulations.

Gupta will be available to meet any stakeholders during 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Circuit House in Daporijo. He may also be reached at mobile number +91 7085529815 for any election related concerns or grievances.

Superintendent of police and other key election functionaries were also present in the meeting. (DIPROs)