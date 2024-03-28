Mein condemns attack on contestant in Namsai

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has condemned a recent incident in Namsai district where one Tongam Jomoh, who was on his way to file his nomination papers for the 46-Chowkham assembly constituency seat was attacked by a mob.

The incident, which came to light through social media, has been described by Mein as “very condemnable.”

The mob allegedly also tore the nomination papers of Jomoh.

In a statement posted on social media, Mein emphasized the importance of democracy in India, stating that all citizens have the right to exercise their constitutional rights.

He called for the law to take its own course of action in addressing the incident, emphasizing that those found guilty must be punished.

“Just now through social media, I have learned that a very condemnable incident took place in Namsai district regarding filing of nomination of a certain candidate. India is a democratic country; therefore, all citizens have the right to exercise their constitutional rights. The law must take its own course of action and the guilty must be punished. I highly condemn this avoidable incident,” Mein said in a social media post.

Jomoh managed to file his nomination.