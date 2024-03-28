Naharlagun police arrest three drug peddlers

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Mar: A team of Naharlagun police led by OC inspector K. Dev apprehended three drug peddlers from various locations here under its ‘Operation Dawn’ on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Puni Mossang (21), Kadum Yomso (31) and Rei John (19).

The police seized 50 vials and one polythene packet containing suspected contraband drug (heroin) weighing approximately 76.8 grams. Additionally, 117 empty vials were seized from their possession.

The team was supervised by Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang, said an official release.