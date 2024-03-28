RGU felicitates NE Games medal winners

RONO HILLS, 27 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University VC prof. Saket Kushwaha on Wednesday felicitated two students of the university and one from the RGU Boxing Academy, who won medals in the just concluded 3rd North East Olympic in Nagaland.

The students felicitated were taekwondo player Nyalin Basar, long-distance runner Joti Mane and boxer Tali Taba.

Basar and Mane, who won a bronze medal each in taekwondo and 10,000 mtr race, respectively, are the students of the university’s physical education department.

Taba is a product of RGU Boxing Academy. He won a gold medal in the games.

Prof.Kushwaha commended the dedication and hard work exhibited by the three sportspersons in such a prestigious sporting event.

Addressing the gathering, the vice-chancellor lauded the accomplishments of the students and emphasized the importance of sports.

He also announced that steps would be taken to provide recognition and incentives to medal winners from the university and the academy.

Promising to prioritize them in various employment opportunities within the university, the vice-chancellor underscored the university’s commitment to nurturing and supporting talented individuals in sports.

The VC also announced for cash award of Rs. 10000, Rs. 7000, & Rs. 5000 for gold, silver and bronze winners, respectively. The cash award will be provided to them during the National Sports Day celebration in August later this year.

Dr. Sambhu Prasad, head of physical education department, Dr. Tadang Minu, coach/coordinator of the Boxing Academy, Dr. Vivek Kr. Singh, Sangey Tsering and Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi attended the programme.