12 candidates file papers for three LACs in East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: Altogether 12 nominees of different political parties and independent candidates have filed nomination papers in three assembly constituencies of East Siang district till the last date of filing nomination on Wednesday.

Five candidates filed papers for Pasigat West, three for Pasighat East (ST) and four candidates for Mebo constituency filed nominations with their respective Returning Officers.

The candidates, who filed nomination in the three constituencies include nominees of ruling BJP, opposition Congress(INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National People Party (NPP), People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and former Arunachal Chief Minister-led Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) besides Independents.

Former Union Minister and MLA Ninong Ering (BJP) and four other candidates filed papers in Pasighat West assembly LAC. Other candidates filed two sets of nomination papers for the seat are retired commissioner Tapyam Pada (NCP), Kalen Taying (ADP), Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh Libang (Ind) and Taka Muang (Ind).

Sitting MLA Kaling Moyong (BJP), Adi Baane Kebang leader Okom Yosung (INC) and retired PWD engineer Tapi Darang (NPP) have filed nominations for the prestigious Pasighat East seat.

In Mebo constituency, former minister and sitting MLA Lombo Tayeng has filed nomination as BJP candidate, while entrepreneur and chairman of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (NE state), Oken Tayeng filed nomination as PPA candidate. Another candidate filed paper for Mebo seat is renowned RTI activist Shoney Pertin (Ind).