Chakma’s candidature rejected over insufficient document

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The candidature of Drishyamuni Chakma for the Bordumsa-Diyun assembly constituency was rejected by the Changlang district election office on Thursday, owing to “insufficient/incomplete documents” submitted by the candidate.

Earlier on Thursday, Chakma’s candidature had been opposed by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) during an emergency meeting convened at the NEFA Club building here.

The union had threatened to shut down the Nirvachan Bhavan here if the state government and the election commission failed to reject Chakma’s candidature.

“We the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh have been till date fighting against foreigner Chakma-Hajong legally and democratically. And the court has already declared Chakma-Hajong as foreigners. But Drishyamuni Chakma obtained a document/election ID illegally to file his candidature,” said AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali.

He claimed that “Chakma is from Mizoram, but has fraudulently given his home address as Changlang district.”