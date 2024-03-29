Cultural, edn’l exchange prog with DU

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 28 Mar: A weeklong cultural and educational programme between New Delhi-based Hindu College and Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) here culminated here on Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory function, DKGC Principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen said, “Our students are privileged to attend such workshops and exchange programmes, which are being infused with intellectuals from Hindu College.”

Highlighting the significance of the programme, the principal said that “this programme has yielded its outcome more than what was desired,” and added that the programme “motivated the students to a great extent.”

During the weeklong programme, which had begun on 22 March, the students visited historical and heritage sites, besides the district industry centre, where they witnessed wood carving and paper-making.

On the last day, a workshop on the Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2S) was organised at the Kalawangpo convention hall, during which the core team, led by nodal officer Dr Ananya Barua, and Drs Archana Verma and Varunendra Singh Rawat from Hindu College presented a paper each.

Hindu College Hindi Associate Professor Dr Archana Verma delivered a talk on the topic ‘Ancient Indian consciousness of environment’, while Philosophy Assistant Professor Dr Ananya Barua dwelt on her topic ‘The art of being happy,’ and Zoology Associate Prof Dr Varunendra Singh Rawat delivered a speech on ‘Citizen scientist and conservation’.

As per an MoU signed on 25 April, 2022 under the Vidya Vistar Scheme between the Hindu College (under the University of Delhi) and the DKGC, the aim is to “prioritise colleges of border regions to promote by handholding programme, e-resource exchange, and teachers and students exchange programmes,” according to a release.