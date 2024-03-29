NE Tech Conclave concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, 28 Mar: A two-day Northeast Technology Conclave, organised by the DST Enabling Centre of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded here on Thursday.

During the conclave, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke on “innovation” and stressed on “the ‘waste to wealth’ concept for the upcoming entrepreneurs.”

The second day’s programme featured a lecture on intellectual property rights by Assam-based Tezpur University Professor Pritam Deb, who joined the session online.

Prof Nayan Kakoti apprised the participants of his “journey of innovation of robotic hand (which can be used by disabled people),” and technology transfer.

The winners of paper presentation, poster presentation, and idea presentation competitions were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Later, an ‘academia-industry meet’ was conducted, during which budding entrepreneurs shared their success stories with the participants.

“The main objective of the DST-TEC is to create an ecosystem for technology development in the universities and provide a platform to network researchers with other institutions, national laboratories and industries.

“The focus of the centre will be on providing an enabling ecosystem process and support system,” RGU informed in a release.

Among others, RGU Engineering & Technology Faculty Dean Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, and IIT Guwahati (Assam) Professor Utpal Borah participated in the conclave.