Army installs open gym at school

[ Karyir Riba ]

TEZU, 28 Mar: The 4th Madras regiment of the Indian Army installed an open gym at the CALSOM School here in Lohit district on Thursday, and donated a number of items, including chairs, cupboards, fans, and a water tank, among other things.

The donations were made under the Army’s Operation Sadbhavna for providing an open gym and for anganwadi enhancement projects.

The regiment’s Commanding Officer Sandeep Kurup inaugurated the gym in the presence of the students and the public.

Tamlanagar GB Soloi Ngadong and the CALSOM’s Myself block chairman Yalum Ama were also also present on the occasion.

The CALSOM (Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi) School here is run by the Mishmi Society.