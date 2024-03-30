Dukam wins Taliha assembly seat

DAPORIJO, 29 Mar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nyato Dukam won the 23-Taliha assembly seat in Upper Subansiri district as there was no other candidate in the fray.

However, an official notification, declaring Dukam’s win has not been issued yet.

The nomination papers of Dukam and six other candidates from three assembly constituencies in Upper Subansiri district have been cleared on Friday after the scrutiny for the April 19 assembly elections.

The nomination papers of Tanga Byaling (INC) and Nakap Nalo (BJP) of Nacho constituency, Dikto Yekar (NPP) and Taniya Soki (BJP) of Daporijo constituency and Kube Doni (NPP) and Rode Bui (BJP) of Dumporijo constituencies have been validated for participation in the upcoming electoral process. (DIPRO)