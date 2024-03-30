Kaso remains lone candidate for Itanagar seat after Tadap’s papers rejected

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: The nomination papers of BJP candidate for Itanagar assembly constituency Techi Kaso has been cleared after the scrutiny by RO Shweta Nagarkoti.

However, the nomination papers of his lone rival candidate NPP’s Tai Tadap has been rejected.

Kaso had raised objections to nomination papers of Tadap. The objections were related to ‘oath affirmation,’ ‘Double enrolment in EPIC in two (2) different constituencies’ and ‘Wrong information in Affidavit.’

The RO informed that “Tadap was given the opportunity to rebut the objection till 11 am of 29 March, 2024 but he did not submit any reply.”

“On the perusal of the objections by the RO, one of the objections was found to be substantive as Tai Tadap had subscribed his oath at 10.10 am before filing his nomination at 2.15 pm which is a violation of guidelines and rules thereof under the candidate handbook and thereby is a valid ground for rejection of nomination as per the prescribed guidelines

of the Election Commission of India and as per the Supreme Court judgment laid down in ‘Pashupatinath Singh Vs Harihar Prasad Singh AIR 1967’ which says that oath or affirmation cannot be taken or made by a candidate before he has been nominated as a candidate.”

“Based on this, the nomination paper of NPP party candidate Tai Tadap got rejected,” the RO added. (DIPRO)