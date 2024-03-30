Educate pol parties on dos & don’ts during election: Election Observer asks officials

LIKABALI, 29 Mar: Election Observer (Expenditure) for Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies in Lower Siang district Rohit Kumar asked the returning officers (ROs) to educate the political parties on dos and don’ts during their campaigning and notify them the mandatory instructions and guidance of ECI in the right earnest.

Kumar on Friday held a meeting with the District Election Officer, the ROs, the SP the expenditure monitoring team of Lower Siang district here on Friday for ensuring a free and fair election in the district.

During the meeting, he highlighted the need for proper and adequate monitoring of every aspect of the election works. He advised the officers to strictly follow the laid down procedures and maintain proper records of their works.

The DC-cum-DEO Rujjum Rakshap urged the officials to maintain proper coordination to have mutual understanding.

He apprised the election observer that the district is gearing up to conduct the election successfully, despite many difficulties and shortcomings in terms of manpower, material and required infrastructures.

The DEO further stated that the district with two assembly constituencies and both of them falling under the two different parliamentary constituencies made it more complex.

The SP briefed on the law and order situation and the level of readiness.

The Returning Officers for both Likabali and Nari-Koyu also apprised the Observer about the progress of works. (DIPRO)