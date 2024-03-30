RGU submits annual report 2022-23 to MoE

RONO HILLLS, Mar 29: Months ahead of the timeline, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday released and submitted University’s annual report 2022-23 to the union ministry of education (MoE) in a simple function held at the vice-chancellor’s secretariat.

The officials in the MoE, connecting through the video conferencing, have highly appreciated the RGU for timely submission of its annual reports and annual accounts.

While releasing the report in presence of the annual report editorial board, RGU vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha appreciated the effort of the editorial board for accomplishing the release in both soft and hard forms for onward submission to the MoE for being tabled in both the houses of the Parliament.

The annual report is a useful document which gives an overall picture of the institutional growth of the university in all criteria identified by the ministry for the year 2022-23.

On the sideline of the report release programme, RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam said “it is a rigorous exercise involving all aspects of the varsity, and as university is an ever growing organization the task becomes enormous.”

Rikam further said that “with RGU’s latest accreditation done with an ‘A’ grade recently by NAAC, the university is bestowed with the task of up keeping its status and improve further while progressing, functioning and maintaining quality sustenance in RGU.”

RGU’s finance officer prof. Otem Padung said “it is mandatory to submit bilingual annual report and audited annual accounts of every financial year of the university to the union MoE which reflects the growth and development of the varsity.”

He added it also provides systematic data with respect to various improvements to be taken up by the university.

Director Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) prof. R.C Parida and RGU’s joint registrar and member of the Editorial Board Dr. David Pertin also spoke on the occasion.

Amongst others, Dean, faculty of basic sciences prof. Sanjeev Kumar, head of Chemistry department Dr. Rajesh Chakraborty, Head of Physical Education department prof. Sambhu Prasad and IQAC member Dr. Upamanyu Das witnessed the annual report release and submission ceremony.