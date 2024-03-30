GO calls for strict monitoring of closely contested assembly segments

YUPIA, 29 Mar: Papum Pare district General Observer (GO) Amit Dhaka on Friday advocated for closely monitoring and re-working of the vulnerability mapping of polling stations in the closely contested assembly constituencies.

Dhaka was addressing a review meeting held here at the DC’s conference hall.

“After the nomination process, the dynamics of the voter’s behaviour changes especially, in the closely contested assembly constituencies, which necessitates re-working the criticality and vulnerability mapping to ensure sufficient arrangements are in place for peaceful elections,” Dhaka said.

He also asked the senior officers of the district administration and police to visit the vulnerable localities to take stock of the ground realities and also build public confidence in the electioneering mechanism of the government.

Touching upon the ‘voter slip distribution process,’ he further directed all the concerned authorities to complete the exercise by 10 April “so that the BLOs can be notified ahead of any dead, shifted voters etc.”

Later, the GO, accompanied by DEO Jiken Bomjen, SPs Taru Gusar, Rohit Rajbir, Mihin Gambo and other election functionaries, visited the EVM room.

Further, the second phase of training for the 113 presiding and polling officials, who had missed the earlier trainings were also held at the ZPC conference hall on Friday. (DIPRO)