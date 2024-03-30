Police arrest three drug peddlers

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Mar: Naharlagun police arrested three drug peddlers including one lady identified as Bomnu Jilen (19), Joram Tadir (32) and Takar Pakba (19) under its ‘Operation Dawn’ here on Thursday.

The operation was led by Naharlagun PS OC inspector K.Dev and his team under supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Paul Jerang.

The police team apprehended the three drug peddlers from Naharlagun and recovered two polythene pouches containing suspected contraband drugs (heroin), weighing approx 24.2 grams and cash a sum of Rs. 9250/- from their possession. The seizure was conducted in the presence of executive magistrate Khoda Bath.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun PS under appropriate sections of NDPS Act, informed a release from SP Naharlagun.