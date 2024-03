ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Paralympic (PAA) goalball team secured the bronze medal in the 3rd National Goalball Championship which was organized by the Goalball Federation of India in Saharanpur, UP from 26-28 March.

The winning players are Banshanlang War, Boje Marbom, Laishan Dkhar, Nido Dominic, Subrun Doimari and Tapesh Konch.

Giamnel Marok was the team coach while, Taro Dasi was the team manager.

The PAA on Friday congratulated the medal winners.