Voting not just a right but responsibility also: First-time voters

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: For many first-time voters in Arunachal Pradesh, voting is not just a right but a responsibility also for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy.

First-time voters in Arunachal constitute 46,144 of the total 8,82,816 electorate.

Voting for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and the 60-member state assembly will be held simultaneously on 19 April.

Eighteen-year-old Millo Sunyo, who will vote for the first time, said: “Voting is not just a right but a responsibility of all eligible voters to exercise their adult franchise for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy.”

She said that elections should be free of money culture and freebies like distribution of petrol, diesel, liquor, edibles, etc.

Sunyo, who hails from the Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency, said that people, especially new voters, should turn out in good numbers as it is essential for a healthy democratic process.

“Many a time, we criticise the government but skip participating in the voting process,” said 23-year-old Mingo Ete, who hails from Aalo in West Siang district, and will exercise his franchise for the first time.

Ete said that, as a first-time voter, he would like his representatives in the assembly and the Parliament to be accessible, accountable and transparent in their actions, keeping constituents informed about progress and addressing their concerns.

He also expects his representatives to uphold ethical standards and respect democracy.

“Voters should choose a candidate who demonstrates a commitment to these responsibilities and can effectively address local needs,” he said.

Ete added that capable and honest people should be voted and corrupt politicians should be shown the door.

“We must choose the right leader who has the potential to bring changes in our society,” he said, adding that, “as educated voters, we must not allow ‘money culture’ to influence voters.”

“As a voter, I know the value of a vote and my vote should count,” Ete said.

“I will vote for a capable and honest person, who will work to bring in developmental changes,” he said.

Citing unemployment among youths as a huge problem in the state, Ete said that he would like his leader to solve the common problem.

Eighteen-year-old Gedo Kato, who will vote for the first time in the assembly and parliamentary polls from Liromoba constituency, said, “I am not interested in politics.”

“I will vote for a candidate who my parents ask me to,” Kato said.

Nineteen-year-old Chukhu Y, who is a first-time voter, echoed Kato’s take, saying, “I will vote for whoever my parents ask me to.”

Originally from Lower Subansiri district, she will cast her vote from Itanagar this time.

“I personally would like to elect a leader who has a pleasing personality and who will fight against corruption and work for the welfare of the educated unemployed youths,” she said.

Nani Bath, professor of political science department of Rajiv Gandhi University said, “I don’t think our youths are interested in the political process. Many of them don’t have much idea about the issues and politics.”

“My understanding is that many of the young voters tend to vote on issues in the parliamentary elections. In the assembly elections, they follow their parents and elders,” Bath added. (PTI)