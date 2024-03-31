From a humble background to becoming MLA: The story of first-time MLA Ratu Techi

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: After a 30-year wait, the Sagalee assembly constituency in Papum Pare district has a new MLA in Ratu Techi, a retired engineer. He has been elected unopposed after no candidates filed nominations against him.

Sagalee for long has been a stronghold of the Congress party, with former chief minister Nabam Tuki representing it consecutively since 1991. Techi has managed to breach the last bastion of the Congress in the state.

His rise from remote Rigo village in Sagalee constituency to running a business empire, and now entering the power corridor is a story in itself.

Born in 1965 in a humble family in remote Rigo village, Techi went on to study in government schools in Sagalee and Doimukh. After completing his engineering, he joined government service as an assistant engineer in 1989 in the PWD and took voluntary retirement from the service as superintendent of engineering in 2017.

“I wanted to join politics to give something back to society. I come from a very poor economic background and have worked hard to reach where I am now. I will try my best to ensure that many more poor kids come out of poverty through proper education and support,” Techi told this daily.

“I mostly studied in government schools as I came from a poor family. I received a meritorious student scholarship from the National Talent Research Organisation for middle school-level students during 1974-’75, and also a meritorious student scholarship from the government of Meghalaya for Class 10 pass subject papers distinction during 1980-1981. These scholarships helped me in my studies. I will focus on such initiative in my tenure,” he said.

Crediting the people of Sagalee for his victory, he said that now he will try his best to maintain the faith of the people.

“After more than 30 years, they are experiencing a change in leadership. I will try my best to take the constituency forward to a new high. I will need the support and love of my people,” he said.

Techi said also that he is looking forward to working with Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “Our CM is young and is beaming with new ideas to take the state forward. I am excited and looking forward to working under his leadership. I am sure Sagalee will immensely benefit in the next five years,” he said.

He further said that he holds former MLA Nabam Tuki in high esteem.