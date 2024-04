West Kameng District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman Hirendra Kashyap inaugurated the chief legal aid defence counsel office on the premises of the district & sessions court in Bomdila on Monday, in the presence of DLSA Secretary Utumso Boo, Chief Judicial Magistrate Moji Ete, and Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Dorjee Tsering Sermupa. – Rinchin Khandu