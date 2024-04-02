DEO urges stakeholders to ensure fair elections

DAPORIJO, 1 Apr: Upper Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Talo Potom appealed to all the contesting candidates, party presidents and election agents to “demonstrate a commitment for fair and transparent elections.”

“Every participant must abide by the rules and regulations outlined in the electoral code of conduct to ensure the integrity of the democratic process,” Potom said.

On Monday, the DEO held a series of meetings with representatives of various political parties, contesting candidates, party presidents and election agents of four constituencies in the district at his office chamber here.

During the meeting, Potom also emphasised the importance of upholding the sanctity of the electoral process. He assured all stakeholders of the administration’s commitment to facilitate a smooth and orderly electoral process. (DIPRO)