The officers and staff of the directorate of health services (DHS) bade warm farewell to health services director Dr Dondu Wange and DHS UDC Tulsi Namchoom at the DHS conference hall in Naharlagun on 31 March on their superannuation. Current DHS Dr Riken Rina expressed appreciation for their contributions and wished them a productive, healthy and happy post-retirement life. – Pekba Ringu