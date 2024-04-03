Training prog on crop diversification

WATTE, 2 Apr: Forty-one farmers benefitted from a training programme on crop diversification, organised by the East Kameng KVK at Watte village on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers, KVK Head Dr MC Debnath highlighted the basics and benefits of crop diversification instead of paddy mono-cropping which is predominant in the area.

Agronomy scientist Dr WP Devi delivered a presentation on the ‘system of rice intensification’, while soil science specialist AK Pandey apprised the participants of ‘integrated nutrient management in kharif maize’.

Seeds of maize, nano-urea and manure were later distributed to the farmers.