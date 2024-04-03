Army assists school in Tawang

TAWANG, 2 Apr: The Blazing Sword division of the Indian Army, under its Operation Sadbhavana, provided school items, including furniture and stationeries, to the Thupten Choiling Balika Vidyalaya near Yangla Gonpa here on Tuesday.

The items, worth Rs 8.5 lakhs, were handed over to the headmaster of the school by the battalion commander, in the presence of the GB and other important figures of the village.

This project has been undertaken with the aim of improving the standard of education and providing the student in remote areas of the state with quality education. (DIPRO)