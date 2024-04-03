RGU workshop on admin, Hindi language

RONO HILLS, 2 Apr: The Hindi cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised an online workshop on ‘Administration & official language Hindi in RGU’ for the university’s section officers and office assistants on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, RGU’s Hindi Officer Gumpi Nguso Lombi said that “the workshop will highlight the relationship of official language Hindi and administration, new inventions of technology for language, and promotion of the official language through technology.”

IIT Kharagpur (WB) Senior Hindi Officer Dr Rajiv Kumar Rawat, who was the resource person of the workshop, drew the participants’ attention towards “administrative responsibilities for implementation of official language,” and described the tools used for transcription, transliteration, translation, etc,” the university informed in a release.

He delivered a presentation on shabdhkosh, anuwadani, and kanthasth softwares, and informed the participants about Google Lens, PDF converter-related software, etc.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr NT Rikam also attended the online workshop.