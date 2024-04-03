Double standards

Editor,

It is indeed hilarious to note how the powers is farsighted enough to predict 400 plus seats in their favour (even before the first vote is cast) by gauging the ‘national mood’, blatantly resemble a bunch of drowning lot clutching at a straw.

So despite India and Sri Lanka bound under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties 1969 revolving around the Katchatheevu Island, how ridiculously can it be brought into the discourse by making a mockery of mutually accepted international agreements framed around half a century ago?

Instead of making a mountain out of a molehill, amid the waters of Palk Strait, located outside the maritime boundary of India, would the nationalists act kind enough to enlighten the country about the latest status of Chinese occupation in Ladakh following the fatal assault upon Indian soldiers in Galwan?

Why doesn’t the self-declared patriotic brigade concentrate its time energy and resource to protect the Northwest boundary of the nation so as to ensure that Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Uri, and Pulwama not get repeated in Indian soil in future?

Last but not least, would the current powers care to applaud the stalwarts of the Congress for ensuring the inclusion of Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Sikkim into the Indian fold, though the said regions were not part of the national territory at the stroke of independence?

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar, Kolkata