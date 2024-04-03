EO holds meeting with candidates, EM team

YUPIA, 2 Apr: Election expenditure observer [EO] for Papum Pare district, Praveen Kataraki on Tuesday held a meeting with the candidates of Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee assembly constituencies, the election expenditure monitoring (EM) team, and the accounting team at the DC’s conference hall here.

Kataraki said that expenditure monitoring in elections endeavours to provide a level playing field for all the candidates by preventing the candidates from gaining unfair advantage through excessive spending.

“It is important to strictly adhere to the expenditure guidelines and maintain all the records to avoid any violations which could lead to candidates being debarred to contest elections in future,” he said.

He said that the registers maintained by the EM and the accounting team and the candidates will be verified on three occasions.

Later, Kararaki sensitised the party representatives to the entries to be made in the expenditure register.

Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen highlighted the contents of Annexure 49, which contains guidelines about the candidate’s account expenditures, and advised all the candidates to abide by the guidelines.

Returning officers for Itanagar constituency Shweta Nagarkoti and Sagalee constituency Yame Higio, the nodal officers to the EM, the observer and election agents of the contesting candidates attended the meeting. (DIPRO)