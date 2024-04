NAFRA, 2 Apr: Thirty-five rural unemployed youths, along with 17 women SHG members and 18 men from Nachibon and Nakhu villages benefitted from a 10-day  training programme on mushroom cultivation, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI), here in Bichom district recently.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the district administration, the ArSRLM, and the agriculture department.